Woman murdered for ‘resisting rape’ in Larkipali

BALANGIR: Shockwaves spread through Balangir town after a 44-year-old woman was found murdered at Larkipali on Wednesday night. It is suspected that she was killed by miscreants for resisting their rape attempt. The woman was identified as Anjana Patel of Larkipali. She had reportedly gone to relieve herself in a nearby field, just 200 metre from her house, where she was murdered.

Anjana’s minor son Baba Patel said at around 8 pm on Wednesday, his mother sent him to the nearby market for eggs. When he returned, he could not find Anjana at home. He informed his relatives and neighbours who launched a frantic search for the woman.

During their search, Baba and his friend went to the field behind the nearby agriculture institute and found Anjana lying in a pool of blood. Her body bore multiple injury marks. Later in the night, Baba lodged an FIR following which Balangir Town police rushed to the spot. The body was seized and sent for postmortem. On Thursday morning, police along with a scientific team visited the crime scene again to collect evidence.

Sources said liquor bottles were found near the woman’s body. Police suspect that she was murdered for resisting rape attempt by some miscreants who were under the influence of alcohol. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Balangir Tofan Bag said it is likely that some miscreants were drinking liquor in the field when Anjana reached there. Finding the woman alone, the drunk miscreants might have attempted to rape her and when she resisted, murdered her.

Bag said the exact cause of the woman’s death can be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. An investigation is underway and the culprits will be nabbed soon. Sources said Anjana originally hailed from Belpada area and was staying with her son in Larkipali after being abandoned by her husband 15 years back.