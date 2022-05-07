Hospital locked, woman delivers baby under tree in Kankadahada

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 30-year-old pregnant woman had to deliver her baby under a tree in Kankadahada block as the local hospital was reportedly locked on Thursday night. The woman was identified as Debaki Nayak of Rahani village. Sources said Debaki was rushed to Birasal community health centre (CHC) by her husband Santosh in a private vehicle after she developed labor pain. They reached the CHC at around 7 pm but the hospital was locked.

Since Debaki was in acute pain, her family members took her near a tree outside the CHC and went in search of the hospital staff. However, they could not find any doctor, nurse or paramedical staff to attend to Debaki. After waiting for around an hour, Debaki delivered a baby boy. In the meantime, the doctor and staff of CHC arrived at the spot and opened the hospital. They took Debaki and her baby inside and after providing preliminary treatment, discharged them.

Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Dhenkanal Ashok Das said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty.” Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo said the matter has been reported to the district Collector. The condition of the mother and her newborn is stable.