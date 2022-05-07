STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Hospital locked, woman delivers baby under tree in Kankadahada

Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo said the matter has been reported to the district Collector.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 30-year-old pregnant woman had to deliver her baby under a tree in Kankadahada block as the local hospital was reportedly locked on Thursday night. The woman was identified as Debaki Nayak of Rahani village. Sources said Debaki was rushed to Birasal community health centre (CHC) by her husband Santosh in a private vehicle after she developed labor pain. They reached the CHC at around 7 pm but the hospital was locked.

Since Debaki was in acute pain, her family members took her near a tree outside the CHC and went in search of the hospital staff. However, they could not find any doctor, nurse or paramedical staff to attend to Debaki. After waiting for around an hour, Debaki delivered a baby boy. In the meantime, the doctor and staff of CHC arrived at the spot and opened the hospital. They took Debaki and her baby inside and after providing preliminary treatment, discharged them.

Contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Dhenkanal Ashok Das said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty.” Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo said the matter has been reported to the district Collector. The condition of the mother and her newborn is stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kankadahada block pregnant woman deliver baby Under A tree Birasal community health centre CDMO
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp