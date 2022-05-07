STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Govt ropes in UNFPA to strengthen SHG capacity

UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar said with the initiative, over six million women will benefit from the initiative.

UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar. ( Photo | Twitter, @DiagneAndrea)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has decided to launch a new initiative in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund, India (UNFPA) to accelerate progress and bridge financial, digital and social gaps by strengthening Mission Shakti SHG network in the State.

The three-year initiative - ‘Social Empowerment of Women through the Women Self Help Groups of Mission Shakti’ will help promote digital and financial literacy amongst women SHG members for improving their social and economic development. 

While digital literacy would enable women to be better connected and useful to improve their knowledge besides helping them access public services and welfare schemes, financial literacy will equip them with the knowledge and skills to manage money efficiently. 

UNFPA will equip and certify nearly six lakh women with digital and financial skills, including access to online public services, banking services, and social media. Known as Digi Shaktis, the women will in turn reach out to millions of other women to educate them on these skills.

Over 2.5 lakh women would be trained as champions of sexual reproductive and social rights of women and empowered to address violence, discrimination and regressive social norms such as child marriage, witch-hunting, and dowry in their communities.

Secretary of Mission Shakti department Sujata R Karthikeyan said, “With this timely and crucial partnership between Mission Shakti and UNFPA, we are poised to take significant leaps towards our goal of Empowered Women - Empowered Odisha.” 

UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar said with the initiative, over six million women will benefit from the initiative.

