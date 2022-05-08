Basic amenities continue to elude villagers in Kandhamal

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Following the 2008 communal violence which brought Kandhamal district in focus, both the Central and State governments had implemented various schemes to address the neglect and backwardness in the area. But 14 years on, many villages continue to be plagued by lack of development.

Phiringia block is a case in point. In Gagadapadar village under Sumerbandh panchayat, basic amenities elude the residents. With summer at its peak, villagers are reeling under water crisis as the lone tube well is defunct and the three open wells have dried up. For their domestic needs and consumption, they have to walk over 4 km daily to fetch water from a pond on the outskirts.

Home to a population of 400, the village does not even have road connectivity which makes it difficult for ambulances to reach in times of medical emergencies and forces people to carry patients on their shoulders or slings. Even today, villagers trek kilometres to be able to make a call.

“No roads, drinking water or mobile connectivity. In order to get network, we walk for about 5 km and climb a hillock. Where is development?,” asks Saina Kanhar, a villager. Others like Bhaja Pradhan, Ratani Kanhar and Maina Kanhar expressed resentment and said domestic animals and villagers bathe in the pond from which they fetch water but they have no option.

As the temperature continues to rise, only rainfall can salvage the water situation but that too isn’t happening, they rued. Sources said, as the panchayat office is around 12 km away, villagers do not bother going all the way to lodge their complaints.

People in Bagamunda village too are a troubled lot. During the recent panchayat elections, several villages in Phiringia block had threatened to refrain from voting and demanded minimum infrastructure facilities. As per reports, villagers of Bagamunda had also abstained from voting in booth no 92 on the same issue but no step has been taken to redress it.

Panchayat samiti member Rabindra Kanhar said he is running from pillar to post to sort out problems of the village. Contacted, Phiringia block development officer Rashmiranjan Mahant said he has been apprised of the problems and efforts are on to resolve those at the earliest.

