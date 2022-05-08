STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Basic amenities continue to elude villagers in Kandhamal

Phiringia block is a case in point. In Gagadapadar village under Sumerbandh panchayat, basic amenities elude the residents.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Women walk with vessels to fetch water from a pond in Gagadapadar. ( Photo | EPS)

Women walk with vessels to fetch water from a pond in Gagadapadar. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Following the 2008 communal violence which brought Kandhamal district in focus, both the Central and State governments had implemented various schemes to address the neglect and backwardness in the area. But 14 years on,  many villages continue to be plagued by lack of development. 

Phiringia block is a case in point. In Gagadapadar village under Sumerbandh panchayat, basic amenities elude the residents. With summer at its peak, villagers are reeling under water crisis as the lone tube well is defunct and the three open wells have dried up. For their domestic needs and consumption, they have to walk over 4 km daily to fetch water from a pond on the outskirts. 

Home to a population of 400, the village does not even have road connectivity which makes it difficult for ambulances to reach in times of medical emergencies and forces people to carry patients on their shoulders or slings. Even today, villagers trek kilometres to be able to make a call.

“No roads, drinking water or mobile connectivity. In order to get network, we walk for about 5 km and climb a hillock. Where is development?,” asks Saina Kanhar, a villager. Others like Bhaja Pradhan, Ratani Kanhar and Maina Kanhar expressed resentment and said domestic animals and villagers bathe in the pond from which they fetch water but they have no option. 

As the temperature continues to rise, only rainfall can salvage the water situation but that too isn’t happening, they rued. Sources said, as the panchayat office is around 12 km away, villagers do not bother going all the way to lodge their complaints. 

People in Bagamunda village too are a troubled lot. During the recent panchayat elections, several villages in Phiringia block had threatened to refrain from voting and demanded minimum infrastructure facilities. As per reports, villagers of Bagamunda had also abstained from voting in booth no 92 on the same issue but no step has been taken to redress it. 

Panchayat samiti member Rabindra Kanhar said he is running from pillar to post to sort out problems of the village. Contacted, Phiringia block development officer Rashmiranjan Mahant said he has been apprised of the problems and efforts are on to resolve those at the earliest.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
communal violence Kandhamal district schemes backwardness summer water crisis mobile connectivity
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp