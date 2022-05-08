STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cyclone to skip Odisha, head to West Bengal , Bangladesh: IMD

The system is very likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over south-east Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, and into a severe cyclone storm by the evening.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. (File Photo)

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what has brought a major relief to the State government, the season’s first cyclone brewing over Bay of Bengal - now upgraded into a severe cyclonic storm by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) - is set to skip Odisha and move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts.

The IMD bulletin late on Saturday said the depression over the south-east Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 5.30 pm over south-east Bay of Bengal, about 1,140 km south-east of Visakhapatnam and 1,180 km south-southeast of Puri.

The system is very likely to move north-westwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over south-east Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, and into a severe cyclone storm by the evening. The storm is likely to continue to move north-westwards till Tuesday evening and reach west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts with wind speed reaching 90 kmph to 100 kmph and gusting up to 110 kmph as a severe cyclone.

“Thereafter, the cyclone is expected to re-curve north-northeastwards and move towards north-west Bay of Bengal,” IMD DG, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told The New Indian Express. The cyclone will bypass Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is expected to move along the Odisha coast but weaken gradually due to cold waters in north Bay of Bengal by Wednesday morning, Mohapatra added.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre has indicated a similar path and suggested it is very likely to move parallel to the Odisha coast towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts. Meanwhile, the IMD has said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence in many places of coastal districts of the State from Tuesday evening and heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts during the period. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in coastal districts and heavy rainfall has been predicted at one or two places in Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts on Wednesday.

IMD has advised the fishermen to not venture into deep sea over central parts of Bay of Bengal on Monday and Tuesday, and over north-west Bay of Bengal on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
first cyclone severe cyclonic India Meteorological Department Bay of Bengal
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp