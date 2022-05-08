Onions likely to bring tears of joy for farmers this year in Kalahandi

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Onion harvesting, which has just begun in Kalahandi, is expected to pick up the pace in a few days and be completed around May 15. As per sources, about 15 per cent of harvesting has been completed so far but local traders and those from Chhattisgarh have started procuring the vegetable from the fields at about Rs 5 to Rs 8 per kg. However, the price is expected to rise to Rs 20 a kg once the procurement begins in full swing by next week.

The present cost of the bulb in local markets is Rs 20 per kg for Raipur variety whereas the local ones are priced at Rs 15 a kg. Grown mostly by 6000 small or marginal farmers in Bhawanipatna, onion cultivation this year was taken up on 2,450 ha against 2,200 ha last year. The places where the vegetable is grown include Bhawanipatna, Golamunda, Narla and Kesinga blocks .

As per sources, the major problems onion farmers face in the district are lack of dry storage and organised market network. However, the district had received subsidy in the last three years under National Udyan Mission to construct 110 onion storages of 25 MT capacity each. These accommodate 2,750 MT onions. Against the full storage cost of Rs 1.75 lakhs for each, farmers get Rs 87,500.

The current year is likely to see a production of more than 50,000 MT as per an assessment of the Horticulture department. “We are assessing the market trend and trying to get traders through ORMAS from outside the State. This will develop healthy competition and fetch better prices for farmers,” said Deputy Director Horticulture, Kishor Mahaling.

The department also plans to increase onion cultivation area to 6,000 ha in the district depending on organised market linkage, he added.