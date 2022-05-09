STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15-year-old boy goes missing in Brahmani river in Odisha

Published: 09th May 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 07:44 AM

Brahmani river(File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 15-year-old boy went missing in Brahmani river while taking bath with his friends on Sunday. He was identified as Sudhabindu Behera, a resident of Nuapada village within Gondia police limits and a Class IX student of Radhadeipur High School. 

Sources said Behera and two of his friends, Muna Sahoo and Subham Jena, had gone to Balipada ghat to take bath in the river. While bathing, Behera’s leg slipped and he was pulled into deep water. His two friends tried to save him but they too were caught in the strong currents. On hearing their screams, locals jumped into the river and rescued Sahoo and Jena. Fire services personnel launched a rescue operation but could not trace Behera till reports last came in.

Comments

