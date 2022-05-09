STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Additional tehsildar, three revenue inspectors hurt in sand mafia attack in Odisha

Miscreants also threaten the officials at gunpoint; one detained

Published: 09th May 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: An additional tehsildar and three revenue inspectors (RIs) sustained injuries after being attacked by the sand mafia near Malijagannathpur village in Ganjam district on Saturday night.The injured were identified as additional tehsildar of Ganjam Suvendu Kumar Jena, RIs Bhaskar Sahoo, Sitaram Sahoo and Sushant Kumar Behera. They have been admitted to Chhatrapur hospital for treatment.

Sources said on getting information about illegal transportation of sand from Rushikulya river bed near Malijagannathpur, Suvendu along with the three RIs raided the place late in the night on Saturday. However, four miscreants arrived there on motorcycles all of a sudden and attacked them.

The miscreants also threatened the officials at gunpoint before decamping with their gold ornaments, cellphones and wallets. The injured officials informed police about the incident following which a team led by Chhatrapur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gautam Kisan rushed to the spot and rescued them.Police have detained three persons in this connection and further investigation is underway.

This not the first time government officials have been attacked by sand mafia in Ganjam. Similar incidents have been reported in Chikiti and Purusottampur in the past. Sources said with mushrooming of brick kilns and ongoing construction work of different projects, the demand for sand has increased substantially in the district. As the leased sand ghats are unable to cater to the demand, illegal mining has become rampant in Ganjam.

Besides, due to restriction on sand mining in Andhra Pradesh (AP), traders of the neighbouring State have engaged the local mafia to lift sand clandestinely from Bahuda river bed at Chikiti, Ghodahada in Digapahandi, Rushikulya in Purusottampur, Aska and other places.

The mafia are reportedly supplying sand to different parts of the State and neighbouring AP in connivance with a few corrupt officials. Sand-laden trucks plying on road during the night is a common sight at these places.Last month, earthmovers and excavators engaged in illegal sand mining were seized from Bahuda river bed.

Illegal practice

Mushrooming of brick kilns and construction work of different projects has led to a spurt in demand for sand
As leased sand ghats are unable to cater to the demand, illegal mining has become rampant in Ganjam
AP traders have engaged local mafia to lift sand clandestinely from Bahuda river bed 
Sand-laden trucks plying on road during night is a common sight

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sand mafia Revenue inspector Illegal practice Mafia
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp