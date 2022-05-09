Jagannath scholar Rajat Kar passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent writer, educationist and scholar of Sri Jagannath culture Rajat Kar passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 87.Kar complained of uneasiness in the evening and was rushed to a private hospital by his family members where he was declared dead.Born on October 2, 1934 at Mahanga of Cuttack district, he was the elder brother of former Speaker of the Odisha assembly, Sarat Kar.

He was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021 for his contribution in the field of education and literature. A veteran commentator of Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri for the last six decades, his contribution for the dying art of Pala in Odisha was immense.

A prolific writer, he was also a motivational speaker, poet, a radio personality and literary critic. He has written seven non-fiction books and several books on Sri Jagannath culture. Besides, he was also well-known for his writings on Upendra Bhanja literature. He was also an efficient administrator and worked for many years in the education department.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was a doyen of the cultural world. His multi-faceted persona was seen in the manner in which he chronicled the Rath Yatra, wrote on diverse topics and worked to revive Pala art. Saddened by his passing away.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that his last rites will be held with full state honours. Stating that Kar has enriched the culture and literature of Odisha by his writings, he said that Odisha lost a great son.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, minister of state for information and public relations Raghunandan Das were among others who condoled his death.