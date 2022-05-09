STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: BJP nominates former MLA Radharani Panda

The ruling BJD and the Congress are yet to name their candidates for the seat.

Published: 09th May 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday named former MLA Radharani Panda as its candidate for the May 31 by-election to the Brajrajnagar Assembly seat in Jharsuguda district.Panda had had won the seat in 2014, but lost to Kishore Mohanty of BJD by a margin of 11,634 during the 2019 Assembly polls. The bypoll was necessitated following Mohanty’s demise in December last year.

The ruling BJD and the Congress are yet to name their candidates for the seat. Though there are many aspirants for BJD ticket, Alaka Mohanty, wife of Kishore Mohanty, is believed to be a frontrunner. The name of Deepali Das, daughter of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, is also making the rounds. 

Senior leader and former speaker Kishore Patel is tipped to be the Congress candidate but the announcement is yet to be made. The Election Commission of India has announced May 31, 2022 as the date for the by-election to Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency.The last date for filing of nomination papers is on May 11 while scrutiny will be conducted on May 12. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 17. Counting of votes has been scheduled on June 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP MLA Radharani Panda Kishore Mohanty BJD
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp