STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government rules out flood, but ready to evacuate

District Collectors to identify low-lying areas from where people will be evacuated

Published: 09th May 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena. (Photo| Twitter)

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Sunday ruled out a flood-like situation in the coastal districts due to the impact of the cyclone, but said it is prepared to evacuate people from the low-lying areas, taking the prevailing situation into consideration.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said there is yet to be any definite information on how far the system will be from Odisha coast while moving almost parallel to it. But it is estimated that it will be at a distance of 90 to 100 kilometres from the coast while passing Puri due to which the wind speed will be around 30 km to 40 km per hour, he added.

After recurving around afternoon of May 10, the system will be moving between Ganjam and Puri districts. But after crossing Puri, it will become a deep depression and under its impact there will be medium to heavy rainfall in coastal districts. 

Jena said Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall on May 10. Heavy rain is likely to happen in Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts on May 11 and Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore districts on May 12, he added.

The SRC said that in view of heavy rain, district Collectors have been asked to identify low-lying areas from where people will be evacuated. Stating that no target has been fixed for evacuation of people, Jena said Collectors have been empowered to take decision at the local-level. He said that all urban bodies of coastal districts have been alerted to keep their action plan ready to tackle possible waterlogging due to rain.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams have been kept ready in Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts to help in evacuation of people, if necessary, Jena said.Jena said all fishing boats have returned from deep sea to the coast. He said that fishing boats in Chilika lake will also return by tomorrow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Flood Special Relief Commissioner Evacuation
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp