OHRC order puts spanner on malaria drive in State

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A recent order of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) directing the Health and Family Welfare department to stop distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) has put a spanner on the malaria drive in the State. While sleeping under LLIN is one of the best ways to prevent malaria and is considered a global best practice, the human right panel’s direction has put the health administration in a fix.

Acting on a petition filed by one Narottam Mohapatra, who raised apprehensions on the use of the insecticidal nets, the OHRC had ordered that the authorities will not procure or, in case procured, will not distribute the LLINs to the targeted population till further orders. The petitioner had highlighted compromise in required minimum standard prescribed for the use of LLINs before procurement or distribution among the vulnerable population in the remote areas of certain states including Odisha.

“Since detailed standard operating procedure and other documents/guidelines have been formulated for mandatorily multicentric complete evaluation/ test for at least three years, and huge public funds are spent to procure the nets, in case the averments made by the petitioner are true, the matter needs to be urgently enquired into before procurement or distribution,” the order stated.

Odisha government had procured around 1.5 crore LLINs for its malaria hit districts. While more than 95 per cent (pc) nets have been distributed by the time the OHRC order came, the distribution has been stopped owing to the rights panel’s direction.

Even as malaria deaths in Odisha rose by over 30 per cent (pc) in one year due to disruptions in the provision of malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic, health authorities claimed that the restriction on use of the medicated nets might further affect the prevention drive.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said Odisha government has nothing to do with the procurement of LLINs as the nets are procured by the Centre and provided to states for distribution. “We have submitted our reply with all scientific evidence. Further order is awaited,” he added.