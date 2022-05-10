STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MKCG juniors allege ragging, case lodged

The hostel and anti-ragging cell authorities kept mum over the incident till a CCTV footage of the incident reached Dean Abanikanta Mishra two days back.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Balangir, allegations of ragging have surfaced from MKCG MCH in Berhampur. This time, second year students of the medical college have allegedly been ragged by their seniors, mostly house surgeons, in their hostel.

The hostel and anti-ragging cell authorities kept mum over the incident till a CCTV footage of the incident reached Dean Abanikanta Mishra two days back. He convened a meeting of the hostel council committee and after screening the footage, lodged a complaint with Baidyanathpur police against a house surgeon.

Last month, the second year students had lodged ragging complaints with the anti-ragging cell of the MCH alleging that their seniors used to torture them mentally and physically in one of the hostels. Sources said the footage revealed that three juniors were asked to kneel down and slapped and another junior was made to capture it in a mobile phone.

While the Dean was not available for comment, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said he will look into the issue.As per the anti-ragging cell of the University Grants Commission, of the 60 ragging cases registered in Odisha in the last two years, MKCG MCH had reported nine.

The ragging allegations from MKCH comes just over a fortnight after a student died after falling from the roof of Bhima Bhoi MCH. His parents had alleged that he was ragged by his seniors.

