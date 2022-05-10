STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online OPD ticket booking launched at Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital

Patients or their relatives can now visit www.eswasthya.odisha.gov.in to book slot for OPD tickets of 32 departments.

Published: 10th May 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a move to decongest the OPD ticket booking system and spare patients the trouble of standing in long queues, the SCB Medical College and Hospital here launched online OPD registration services from Monday. Patients or their relatives can now visit www.eswasthya.odisha.gov.in to book slot for OPD tickets of 32 departments.

They will get a token number and a related document after booking the slot. They are required to produce the printout of the OPD ticket at the reception counter of the OPD. The online ticket booking can be made from 12 am in the night to 3 pm the next day. The ticket will remain valid for seven days, said Registrar (Administration) Abinash Rout adding, physical OPD counters would also run as usual. Around 6,000 to 7,000 patients visit the OPDs every day.

