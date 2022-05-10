STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power cuts spell misery for patients, staff at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital

Sources said patients and SLN staff are facing myriad problems as there are blackouts for almost three to four hours in the evening daily for last one week in the hospital.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Frequent power cuts for last one week have brought healthcare services to a grinding halt at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput, spelling misery for both medical staff and patients. 

Sources said patients and SLN staff are facing myriad problems as there are blackouts for almost three to four hours in the evening daily for last one week in the hospital. The disruption in power supply poses problems specially for patients being treated in emergency units while medical staff have a hard time administering injections or drugs in darkness. 

There are DG sets and inverters in the hospital but the alternate power supply is limited to ICUs and emergency units. Concerning on the issue, SLNMCH superintendent Sitaram Mohapatra admitted that continuous power cuts in the hospital is causing problems for smooth management of the hospital.

“There are DG sets and inverters in the MCH but regular power cut for long hours, specially during night, causes operational difficulties,” he said.TPCODL sources said power disruption is due to thunderstorm during evening hours as the grid of Sunabeda fails to supply power to Koraput town. 

