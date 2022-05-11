STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Detention of minors in Odisha: SI suspended, IIC shunted

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo issued the suspension and transfer orders on May 8 basing on the report of the Child Welfare Committee. 

Published: 11th May 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A sub-inspector (SI) of Sector-7 police station has been placed under suspension for overnight detention of three minor boys. The SI, identified as Artatran Sethi, was the investigation officer of the case. Besides, IIC of Sector-7 police station SC Nayak has been shifted to the Rourkela district headquarters over the case. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo issued the suspension and transfer orders on May 8 basing on the report of the Child Welfare Committee. 

On April 6 night, three minors and two adults manning a temporary paid parking lot were detained at Sector-7 police station and an extortion case was registered against them. They were released on PR bonds the next day. Due to the overnight detention, one of the minor boys failed to appear on a paper of his Plus II examination on April 7. The boys were detained after one of them asked a lady inspector in plain clothes to pay `10 for parking her two-wheeler at a temporary lot set up near Sector-5 exhibition ground. 

On knowing her identity, the boy allowed her to go without paying the parking fee but the enraged lady police officer called her husband, who happened to be the IIC of a nearby police station, to the spot. Subsequently, Sector-7 police reached the parking lot and picked up the minors and two others from the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Detention Suspension Child Welfare Committee
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp