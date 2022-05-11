Detention of minors in Odisha: SI suspended, IIC shunted

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A sub-inspector (SI) of Sector-7 police station has been placed under suspension for overnight detention of three minor boys. The SI, identified as Artatran Sethi, was the investigation officer of the case. Besides, IIC of Sector-7 police station SC Nayak has been shifted to the Rourkela district headquarters over the case. Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo issued the suspension and transfer orders on May 8 basing on the report of the Child Welfare Committee.

On April 6 night, three minors and two adults manning a temporary paid parking lot were detained at Sector-7 police station and an extortion case was registered against them. They were released on PR bonds the next day. Due to the overnight detention, one of the minor boys failed to appear on a paper of his Plus II examination on April 7. The boys were detained after one of them asked a lady inspector in plain clothes to pay `10 for parking her two-wheeler at a temporary lot set up near Sector-5 exhibition ground.

On knowing her identity, the boy allowed her to go without paying the parking fee but the enraged lady police officer called her husband, who happened to be the IIC of a nearby police station, to the spot. Subsequently, Sector-7 police reached the parking lot and picked up the minors and two others from the spot.