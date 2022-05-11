STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Millions of baby turtles make way to the sea at Gahirmatha  

Millions of baby turtles emerged from the pits at the Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary  within Bhitarkanika National Park in the district on Monday night.

Published: 11th May 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Baby turtles at Gahirmatha beach | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Millions of baby turtles emerged from the pits at the Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park in the district on Monday night. The hatchlings were seen journeying towards the sea.

The three-day arribada of Olive Ridley sea turtles on Nasi- 1 and Nasi- 2 islands got over with as many as 5,01,157  female turtles laying eggs from March 25 at Gahirmatha. A female turtle lays around 80 to 100 eggs, said Divisional Forest Officer of the park JD Pati.

After 40 to 45 days, two-inch baby turtles emerged from their nests at night and scurried to the sea, the officer added. Forest guards have been deployed to prevent dogs, jackals, birds and other animals from killing the baby turtles. To protect the baby turtles, the personnel of Missile Test Range (MTR) at the Abdul Kalam Island masked the bright lights.  

“Mortality rate of baby turtles in the seawater is high. Of 1000 baby turtles, only one survives to become an adult. After reaching about 20 years of age, they come to the same beach for mating and laying eggs,” Pati said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhitarkanika National Park Gahirmatha marine sanctuary Missile Test Range
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp