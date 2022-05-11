Millions of baby turtles make way to the sea at Gahirmatha  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Millions of baby turtles emerged from the pits at the Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary within Bhitarkanika National Park in the district on Monday night. The hatchlings were seen journeying towards the sea.

The three-day arribada of Olive Ridley sea turtles on Nasi- 1 and Nasi- 2 islands got over with as many as 5,01,157 female turtles laying eggs from March 25 at Gahirmatha. A female turtle lays around 80 to 100 eggs, said Divisional Forest Officer of the park JD Pati.

After 40 to 45 days, two-inch baby turtles emerged from their nests at night and scurried to the sea, the officer added. Forest guards have been deployed to prevent dogs, jackals, birds and other animals from killing the baby turtles. To protect the baby turtles, the personnel of Missile Test Range (MTR) at the Abdul Kalam Island masked the bright lights.

“Mortality rate of baby turtles in the seawater is high. Of 1000 baby turtles, only one survives to become an adult. After reaching about 20 years of age, they come to the same beach for mating and laying eggs,” Pati said.