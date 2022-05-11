STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas to open in all blocks in June

The government has also decided to complete construction of girls hostels in all Adarsha Vidyalayas by November 2023.

Published: 11th May 2022 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will make Adarsha Vidyalayas functional in all blocks of the State by June this year. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday.

Officials said while 250 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) have been made functional, classes in the remaining 64 will start in the current (2022-23) academic session from June 17. Teaching in these schools will start from Class VI. Infrastructure development work of all Adarsha Vidyalayas will also be completed by November 2023.

The government has also decided to complete construction of girls hostels in all Adarsha Vidyalayas by November 2023. Besides, 1,749 vacant posts in these schools will be filled up by June.An initiative of the State government, OAVs aim to provide free quality education in English through the CBSE curriculum to students from Class VI to XII, especially from semi-urban and rural areas.

Apart from OAVs in all blocks, the State government is constructing an Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) Centre of Excellence on 25 acre land at Andharua on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 100 crore. The foundation stone for the project was laid by CM Naveen Patnaik last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adarsha Vidyalayas Girls hostel Infrastructure development
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp