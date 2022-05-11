Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas to open in all blocks in June

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will make Adarsha Vidyalayas functional in all blocks of the State by June this year. A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting chaired by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday.

Officials said while 250 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) have been made functional, classes in the remaining 64 will start in the current (2022-23) academic session from June 17. Teaching in these schools will start from Class VI. Infrastructure development work of all Adarsha Vidyalayas will also be completed by November 2023.

The government has also decided to complete construction of girls hostels in all Adarsha Vidyalayas by November 2023. Besides, 1,749 vacant posts in these schools will be filled up by June.An initiative of the State government, OAVs aim to provide free quality education in English through the CBSE curriculum to students from Class VI to XII, especially from semi-urban and rural areas.

Apart from OAVs in all blocks, the State government is constructing an Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAV) Centre of Excellence on 25 acre land at Andharua on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar with an investment of Rs 100 crore. The foundation stone for the project was laid by CM Naveen Patnaik last year.