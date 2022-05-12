Balangir medico 'ragging' case: Odisha police, authorities yet to make any headway

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over two weeks have passed since a ragging complaint was filed against the anti-ragging cell of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Balangir but the police and MCH authorities are yet to make any headway into the case.

A first year medical student of the medical college had fallen to death from the roof of his hostel on the campus on April 22 noon. His father Kishan Kumar had alleged that he was subjected to ragging and mentally harassed ever since he entered the campus in April first week.

He had named the institution's anti-ragging cell as an accused in his police complaint, charging it with failure in preventing ragging incidents that allegedly forced his son to end his life. Balangir SDPO Tofan Bag said investigation into the case is underway. Police have so far questioned some first year students, seniors, and MCH faculty members who are a part of the anti-ragging cell.

On the other hand, Dean of the MCH Sabita Mohapatra said while the matter is under internal investigation, a number of steps have been taken to prevent ragging in the institution. Without giving out any details, Mohapatra further said that she has prepared a report on the incident and anti-ragging measures on the campus and will meet the Balangir Collector in this regard on Thursday.

A majority of ragging cases in Odisha is reported from its medical and engineering colleges, as per UGC reports.