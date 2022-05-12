Lady lawyer from Odisha tries to kill self in court over delay in divorce hearing

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Perturbed by the delay in her divorce plea hearing, a woman lawyer of Balasore town on Wednesday allegedly attempted to end her life by consuming poison inside the courtroom. She has been admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital and her condition is stable now.

Rajashree Behera, a practising lawyer, sought divorce from her husband Sanatan Barik reportedly over family discord. Sources said that the couple has two children but marital problems cropped up soon after their marriage, over 13 years ago.

She wanted to get separated and filed a divorce petition in Balasore Family Court seeking custody of her children besides a maintenance cost. "The Family Court also ordered her husband to pay at least Rs 10,000 per month for the same but her husband, who reportedly served the BSF, did not comply," said senior advocate Bhubanananda Das.

She kept knocking the doors of the court for further action but the date of hearing kept on extending so much so that the trial is still on. According to sources, while the case continued, Rajashree studied law, started practice from 2019 and fought her own case.

However, bogged by poor financial condition owing to the pandemic, she was barely able to manage her needs. On Wednesday too, she questioned her husband in the court before the judge. After hearing, the case was reportedly adjourned again. Unable to bear further delay, she took out a poison bottle from her bag and allegedly consumed it in the court room.

The lawyers present there rushed her to the medical college for treatment. "Under hardships, the delay to get justice made matters worse and she may have decided to take to the extreme step when her husband did not comply with its orders," Das alleged.

Contacted, in-charge IIC of Sahadevkhunta police station Subhransusekhar Nayak said no case has been registered so far. "Police will look into the matter," the IIC added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)