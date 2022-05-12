STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha: ED seizes Rs 133 cr fixed deposits from ex-MLA Jitendranath Patnaik

The central agency had started a money-laundering investigation based on the case and chargesheet filed by the State Vigilance against Patnaik, who was into mining.

Published: 12th May 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 133.17 crore in fixed deposits and Rs 70 lakh cash from former Champua MLA and miner Jitendranath Patnaik who was under investigation for money laundering.

The central agency had carried out searches in the house and office of Patnaik in Keonjhar district's Joda on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Searches were also conducted at Patnaik's two properties in the Capital City. The Rs 130.17 crore was parked in 124 fixed deposits.

"Patnaik has derived undue pecuniary advantage through illegal mining as he had not obtained necessary statutory approvals. Various incriminating documents and digital evidence were seized during the searches," said an ED officer.

The central agency had started a money-laundering investigation based on the case and chargesheet filed by the State Vigilance against Patnaik, who was into mining.

As per Vigilance's chargesheet, he had indulged in illegal mining for a long period causing a huge loss to the government exchequer amounting to more than Rs 130 crore. ED has been able to recover almost the entire amount of proceeds of crime, said the central agency sources.

ALSO READED seizes Rs 5,551 crore from Chinese telecom firm Xiaomi in Bengaluru

However, Patnaik defended himself and told the media persons that he does not possess any black money. 

"I also told the investigators that the cash seized from me are my earnings from the petrol pump and house rents," he said.

Balasore Vigilance Cell had registered a case against Patnaik and others in 2009. The case was later investigated by the Vigilance Cell. The anti-corruption agency filed a chargesheet in this connection on March 26, 2013.

Patnaik is accused of illegal mining activities from 1999 to 2009 and causing a heavy loss to the government. He served as MLA of Champua (Independent) from 2009 to '14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Former Champua MLA Jitendranath Patnaik money laundering
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp