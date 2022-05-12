Plus Two student in Odisha ends life for fear of scoring less in exams

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 17-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at his father's quarters on Sarang Engineering college campus on Tuesday evening. The minor was a final year Plus Two student of DAV school at Talcher Thermal.

He reportedly took the extreme step failing to perform as well as he had expected. He also left a suicide note. According to IIC of Parjang police station Soubhagya Kumar Swain, the boy died by suicide while his father, Anand Pradhan, was away.

Anand is a laboratory assistant in the college and his son was staying with him in the college quarters. On being informed, police rushed to the house and found the minor hanging from a ceiling fan. "We sent the body for postmortem. From the suicide note it seems the boy ended life as he could not perform as expected in the ongoing examinations," informed the IIC.

An unnatural death case has been registered and investigation is going on, Swain added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)