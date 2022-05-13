STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Abide by RERA Act on transfer of apartment common areas: Orissa HC

With the RERA Act mandating that transfer of common areas should only be transferred in favour of the Association of Apartment Owners, sale deeds presented for registration.

Published: 13th May 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Odisha High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday expressed concern that sale deeds conveying common areas to the individual owners of apartments were getting registered by the builders on daily basis in violation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) - RERA Act, 2016.

Accordingly, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik directed the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) to strictly ensure that the sale deeds registered hereafter strictly abide by the RERA Act.

With the RERA Act mandating that transfer of common areas should only be transferred in favour of the Association of Apartment Owners, sale deeds presented for registration which contain contrary cannot be allowed to be registered by the IGR. "It should not be difficult therefore for the IGR to issue instructions in this regard to all the sub registrars," the bench said.

The court issued the interim order on a PIL, which a Bhubaneswar-based apartment owner Bimalendu Pradhan had filed challenging the validity of the Odisha Apartment Ownership (Amendment) Rules 2021 on the ground that it is contrary to provisions of the RERA Act, 2016. 

Arguing on the petitioner’s behalf advocate Mohit Agarwal said grievance sought to be redressed in the petition relates to benefit all the consumers buying units in residential/commercial projects. Taking note of it, the bench observed that the central issue of the PIL is whether actual registration of sale deeds where sharing of common areas has been conveyed to individual owners and are inconsistent with the requirement of the RERA Act, can be legally sustained. 

In such a situation "the RERA Act must prevail", the bench said while expressing confidence that the authorities will find a solution by reconciling the two statutory enactments - Odisha Apartment Ownership (Amendment) Rules 2021 and the RERA Act 2016.

Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija, who was present during the hearing stated that the State government and Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority will sit together in the next one week to work out a solution to the problem.

The AG assured that the proceedings of such deliberations will be placed with an affidavit before the next date of hearing on June 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RERA Act Orissa High Court
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp