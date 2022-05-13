Free education to boost hospitality skills of youths in mining-hit blocks of Odisha's Sundargarh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh administration is sponsoring students of mining-affected blocks for free education at the State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM), Balangir under its skill development initiative.

The administration has signed an MoU with the State-run SIHM under which it will bear the entire education expenses of tribal and general students of mining-hit Hemgir, Koida, Lahunipada, Rajgangpur, Kutra and Kuanrmunda besides ST/SC youths of all 17 blocks of Sundargarh from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund.

The initiative received a lukewarm response in 2020-21 with only 10 students showing interest in it. But it is gradually gaining popularity as the number of students enrolled at SIHM jumped to 39 in 2021-22. Administrative sources said for the current academic year of 2022-23, interested students can take admission in different programmes till July 31.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan appealed to eligible students and youths from the mining-hit blocks and ST/SC communities to take advantage of the scheme. The hospitality and tourism industry is an emerging sector in the country which offers ample employment and growth opportunities, he said.

Students who have successfully completed Plus II and matriculation are eligible for admission to different degree and diploma courses.

So far, 14 students have taken admission in the three-year degree course (B.Sc) of Hospitality and Hotel Administration while the rest are enrolled for one year to 18 months in different diploma courses like Food and Beverage Service, Housekeeping, Bakery and Confectionary besides Craftsmanship Certificate Course in Food Production and Patisserie.

After completion of diploma courses, five students have already got placements in different states. SIHM principal Suresh Eknath said hospitality and tourism industry is a major contributor to the economy of several countries and an emerging sector in India.

Those showing interest in the sector have the option of taking up employment or becoming entrepreneur to create jobs.