STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ignorant tribals force-sell mahua, blame poor market linkage by govt

Lakhs of tribals across 26 blocks in the disrtict earn a livelihood by collecting mahua flowers. However, they have been suffering losses in the last two years due to Covid restrictions.

Published: 13th May 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals collecting mahua flowers in Suliapada block | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Even as the State government has approved more than 51 minor forest produce (MFP) for procurement under  Van Dhan Vikas Yojana, mahua flower collectors in Mayurbhanj district are unable to reap benefits reportedly due to poor market linkage. The SHGs involved in the work also leave out  remote pockets which deprives the tribals of government benefits.

Lakhs of tribals across 26 blocks in the disrtict earn a livelihood by collecting mahua flowers. However, they have been suffering losses in the last two years due to Covid restrictions. Further, the tribals reportedly are ignorant of procurement provisions by the government. 

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) under the ST and SC Development department in the district had provisioned   procurement of dry mahua flower from tribals at `32 per kg through self-help groups (SHG).  Official sources said, at least 14 ITDA procuring units were set up in Mayurbhanj and nearly 30 SHG groups engaged to procure MFP under the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana.  But the SHGs concerned reportedly do not cover remote pockets leaving out a large number of tribals from the ambit of government benefits. This forces the tribals to sell the produce at `20-`30 a kg to middlemen. There are reports of traders opting for barter system and  exchange 5 kg mahua  flower for a packet of salt in the local weekly markets. 

“We are not aware of government facilitation and hence sell the MFP to traders at less prices,” said Nayak Hembram and Ajit Hembram of Badbila village. On the other hand, project director of Baripada ITDA Gangadhar Pradhan said  “Though the government procures the MFP at `32 a kg, many mahua collectors demand more than the fixed price and bargain as high as `70 a kg to other parties,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp