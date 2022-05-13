Ignorant tribals force-sell mahua, blame poor market linkage by govt

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Even as the State government has approved more than 51 minor forest produce (MFP) for procurement under Van Dhan Vikas Yojana, mahua flower collectors in Mayurbhanj district are unable to reap benefits reportedly due to poor market linkage. The SHGs involved in the work also leave out remote pockets which deprives the tribals of government benefits.

Lakhs of tribals across 26 blocks in the disrtict earn a livelihood by collecting mahua flowers. However, they have been suffering losses in the last two years due to Covid restrictions. Further, the tribals reportedly are ignorant of procurement provisions by the government.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) under the ST and SC Development department in the district had provisioned procurement of dry mahua flower from tribals at `32 per kg through self-help groups (SHG). Official sources said, at least 14 ITDA procuring units were set up in Mayurbhanj and nearly 30 SHG groups engaged to procure MFP under the Van Dhan Vikas Yojana. But the SHGs concerned reportedly do not cover remote pockets leaving out a large number of tribals from the ambit of government benefits. This forces the tribals to sell the produce at `20-`30 a kg to middlemen. There are reports of traders opting for barter system and exchange 5 kg mahua flower for a packet of salt in the local weekly markets.

“We are not aware of government facilitation and hence sell the MFP to traders at less prices,” said Nayak Hembram and Ajit Hembram of Badbila village. On the other hand, project director of Baripada ITDA Gangadhar Pradhan said “Though the government procures the MFP at `32 a kg, many mahua collectors demand more than the fixed price and bargain as high as `70 a kg to other parties,” he added.