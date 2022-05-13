STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Polls for three Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha on June 10

The BJP and Congress with 22 and 9 seats in the Assembly do not have the numbers to win a seat.

Published: 13th May 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

polling, elections

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Polls to Rajya Sabha vacancies including three from Odisha will be held on June 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Thursday. Tenure of three Rajya Sabha members from Odisha - N Bhaskar Rao, Prasanna Acharya and Sasmit Patra, will end on July 1.

Speculation is rife in the ruling BJD over candidates for the new vacancies as all the three seats were held by the party. The BJD is set to win all the three seats with a strength of 113 in an assembly of 147. The BJP and Congress with 22 and 9 seats in the Assembly do not have the numbers to win a seat.

There are four Rajya Sabha vacancies in Odisha as BJD member Subash Singh resigned from his seat after getting elected as the Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). However, the ECI has not notified election for the fourth vacancy.

Notification for the election will be issued on May 24. The last date of nomination filing will be May 31. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1, withdrawal of candidature will be on June 3. Election and counting will be held on June 10. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajya Sabha Election Commission
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp