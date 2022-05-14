2024 Odisha polls: BJP core-committee meeting to discuss roadmap

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The two-day meeting of the core committee of BJP started here on Friday to discuss the roadmap for 2024 General Elections and review the party’s poor performance in the panchayat and urban local body (ULB) polls in Odisha.

The bypoll to Brajrajnagar Assembly constituency scheduled on May 31 was also discussed at the meeting. Erosion of the party’s base in western Odisha districts, considered to be a stronghold of the party, has emerged as a serious concern for BJP before the 2024 elections.

The committee discussed how to go ahead with the 15-day outreach campaign of the party from May 30 to June 15 to mark the 8th anniversary of the BJP government at the Centre. Party leaders will reach out to people during the period and apprise them about the steps taken by the Centre particularly for the poor and deprived sections of the society.

Besides, the meeting deliberated on the 'Chintan Sibir' to be held next month in Odisha to finalise the roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

BJP national president JP Nadda will attend the camp. Former Union Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram said the committee held discussions on ways to take the party ahead by strengthening its organisation in the State.

BJP MPs have been assigned to tour their respective Parliamentary constituencies and take up organisational work in 100 weak booths. Sources said Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari has been given the overall responsibility for Brajrajnagar bypoll.

Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari, Odisha State president Samir Mohanty and Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu attended the meeting. Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw, national vice-president Jay Panda joined the meeting virtually.