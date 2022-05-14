Odisha government mulls revamp of Cuttack's Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC) will undergo a major expansion on the lines of SCB redevelopment project. On May 9, the State government has accorded approval for enhancement of the existing bed strength after taking the current work load and future expansion of the institute into account.

The authorities are now on their toes to make the 507-bed hospital operational at the earliest. "A newly constructed G+6 LINAC building has been kept ready. Necessary beds and medical equipment are being procured which will be made operational soon," said AHPGIC Director Lalatendu Sarangi.

Sarangi said the increase in bed strength would facilitate the hospital in accommodating more patients. Installation of the equipment for PET-CT scan, which is a vital test required for detecting cancer cells, is underway. It will be made operational soon.

As instructed by the Health and Family Welfare department, a master plan is being prepared by Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC). The master plan along with project report for expansion of AHPGIC will be submitted to the department for provisioning of fund, he informed.

The expansion plan includes a proper OPD complex, high-end pathology service like immunohistochemistry (IHC), molecular biology and cytogenetics facilities, beside 15 modular operation theatres with ICU, post-operative backups and other ancillary facilities.

These apart, nine new departments of medical gastroenterology, plastic surgery, uro-oncology, bone and soft tissue oncology, thoracic oncology, hepato-pancreato biliary unit, breast unit, palliative care and bone marrow transplant unit will be opened in AHPGIC as per the proposed redevelopment plan.

The 281-bed State-run cancer hospital is currently witnessing a footfall of 700-1,000 patients on a daily basis. Of the total patients, around 350 visit the hospital for radiation every day and 500 for diagnosis and treatment.

Many cancer patients have to wait for admission as all the 281 beds often remain occupied by critical patients undergoing indoor treatment.