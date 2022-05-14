Sweeper dons role of doctor in Odisha's Bhadrak, Chief District Medical Officer orders probe

By Express News Service

BHARDRAK: The Chief District Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Patra has ordered a probe into allegations of a sweeper treating a patient instead of a doctor in Chandbali Community Health Centre(CHC) in Bhadrak district on Friday.

A photograph of the sweeper plastering the right hand of a patient in the CHC also went viral on social media leading to an inquiry. According to reports, the sweeper has been attending to patients in absence of the orthopaedic doctor who was allegedly irregular at the facility in the last six months.

One Ganesh Mohanty, a native of Sarana village, alleged that his fractured hand on Thursday was plastered by sweeper Subash Biswash as the concerned doctor was not on duty. He also paid Rs 500 for treatment charge, Mohanty further stated in his complaint to the CDMO.

On being asked Biswash admitted to receiving Rs 500 for procuring some accessories needed for plastering and as his service fee. "The medical officer of the CHC Dr. Bishnu Sahoo encouraged me to treat the patients owing to less doctors in the CHC," he alleged.

However, Sahoo refuted the allegations as false. Locals alleged that they have been complaining to the medical officer and CDMO about absence of doctors at the CHC and patients being asked to pay for health services, but no action was taken. Basing on the inquiry report, disciplinary action will be initiated against those found guilty, said the CDMO.

