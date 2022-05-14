STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sweeper dons role of doctor in Odisha's Bhadrak, Chief District Medical Officer orders probe

According to reports, the sweeper has been attending to patients in absence of the orthopaedic doctor who was allegedly irregular at the facility in the last six months.

Published: 14th May 2022 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHARDRAK: The Chief District Medical Officer Santosh Kumar Patra has ordered a probe into allegations of a sweeper treating a patient instead of a doctor in Chandbali Community Health Centre(CHC) in Bhadrak district on Friday.

A photograph of the sweeper plastering the right hand of a  patient in the CHC also went viral on social media leading to an inquiry. According to reports, the sweeper has been attending to patients in absence of the orthopaedic doctor who was allegedly irregular at the facility in the last six months.

One Ganesh Mohanty, a native of Sarana village, alleged that his fractured hand on Thursday was plastered by sweeper Subash Biswash as the concerned doctor was not on duty. He also paid Rs 500 for treatment charge, Mohanty further stated in his complaint to the  CDMO. 

On being asked Biswash admitted to receiving Rs 500 for procuring some accessories needed for plastering and as his service fee. "The medical officer of the CHC Dr. Bishnu Sahoo encouraged me to treat the patients owing to less doctors in the CHC," he alleged. 

However, Sahoo refuted the allegations as false. Locals alleged that they have been complaining to the medical officer and CDMO about absence of doctors at the CHC and patients being asked to pay for health services, but no action was taken.  Basing on the inquiry report, disciplinary action will be initiated against those found guilty, said the CDMO. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santosh Kumar Patra Bhadrak district
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp