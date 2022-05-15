STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Additional district judge exams: Orissa HC directs revaluation of candidate's two answers

The court said in the present case, the court has perused the answers to the questions 1 and 3 of Group-D where the petitioner has been awarded 0.5 marks each.

Published: 15th May 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

Orissa High Court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered revaluation of two answers given by a candidate who had appeared for the written examination for recruitment of additional district judge directly from the Bar six years ago.

The court issued the order on Wednesday in the case of Amitav Tripathy, who took the written examination conducted by the High Court in 2016 and failed qualify for the interview.

The results of the written examination were declared in the same year but the answer scripts were out on October 2017. Subsequently, on February 2, 2018, he filed in the HC a petition seeking recalculation and revaluation of Paper II.

The two judge bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik said in the present case, the court has perused the answers to the questions 1 and 3 of Group-D where the petitioner has been awarded 0.5 marks each. 

The maximum marks assigned to the concerned questions were 5 each The bench said, "Having carefully considered the matter, the court is of the view that the answers of the petitioner to the above two questions must be asked to be revalued by a law expert."

It directed the Registrar (Examinations) to send the original answer script of the petitioner to any law expert, as may be chosen by the examination committee, in a sealed cover. Only the answers to questions 1 and 3 of Group-D should be revalued and the result be placed before the court on the next date, May 18.

"The ourt would like to clarify that it considers this to be a “rare and exceptional case” and further clarifies that this order should not be construed as a since every case of this kind would turn on its peculiar facts and circumstances," the bench said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Amitav Tripathy Additional district judge exams
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp