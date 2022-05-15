Clay cups made by women SHG in Cuttack to reach several railway stations

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Eco-friendly clay cups, popularly known as kulhads, made by women self help groups of Cuttack are making their way to the railways stations for serving tea to passengers. The first batch of kulhads produced by the Om Sai Mahila Producer Group in the district was dispatched to the Indian Railways on Friday.

Considering the high demand for terracotta and pottery products in Cuttack and nearby railway stations, a terracotta crafts-making cluster has come up in Salepur block with the intervention and support of ORMAS to bridge the demand-supply gap of kulhads for the Indian Railways.

"Terracotta producer group has paved the way for women empowerment and self-sufficiency by providing livelihood to 30 rural women of Salepur block," said joint CEO of ORMAS, Bipin Rout.