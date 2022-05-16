STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Decks cleared for stalled KVK-II project at Bankia

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the HC order would help in expediting pending works. 

Published: 16th May 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Decks have been cleared for setting up of the stalled Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK)-II at Bankia in Rourkela. The project had hit a roadblock after a group of tribals alleged land dispute and obtained a stay order from the Orissa High Court in April 2016. But in December 16 2021, the HC in its final order dismissed the petition stating that there was no factual basis on the petitioners’ claim of the land belonging to them or they were in possession of it.  

According to revenue officials, the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) in 1977 had surrendered 79.74 acre of unused land to Odisha government. In March 2012, the government had provided 50 acre to Odisha University of Agriculture Technology (OUAT), the host institute for KVK-II of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research. However, during construction of the perimeter wall of the KVK-II campus, a section of tribals claiming to be displaced persons of RSP physically stopped work and also obtained a stay order. 
Sources said the KVK-II campus also proposes to have a 20-seat Agriculture Polytechnic Centre of the OUAT.

Rourkela tehsildar C Mallick said the HC order has come in favour of the government. The administration will take further action as per the order.Administrative sources said the order has formed a legal basis for argument as several other development projects have been stalled with the so-called displaced persons of RSP alleging land dispute. Incidentally in 2018, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe (NCST) had issued direction to Sundargarh administration stating that no projects should be taken up on land surrendered by RSP till settlement of claims of the displaced persons. 

Due to protests by tribals, the fly ash project of NTPC-SAIL Power Company Ltd at Barkani, truck terminal at Beldihi and wholesale market yard at Balughat are stuck since 2015.However, work on the wholesale market yard and the road-over bridge project at Kukudagate level-crossing has started recently. Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the HC order would help in expediting pending works. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishi Vigyan Kendra
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp