Police busts dacoit gang, five arrested

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: In a successful operation by Tikabali police, a dacoit gang was busted and arrested its five members on Sunday. The arrested dacoits were identified as Krupakara Mukhi (44) of Simanbadi village, Sanjaya Kumar Mallick (25) of Malabhuin, Udhab Mallick (36) of Mahagudi, Adam Majhi (24) of Brahmnigaon and Rahim Majhi (23) of Mahagudi village, police said.

Police said on the night of April 23, seven persons entered the house of Prasanta Patra of Kaijhar village under Tikabali police limits. With a toy gun, they looted 60 grams of gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 60,000, two mobile phones and an iPad.

After Prasanta lodged a complaint, police swung into action. G Udaygiri SDPO, DTR Pattnaik said to trace the culprits they tracked the mobile phones which led to their arrest.Police seized 20 grams of gold ornaments, one mobile phone and two motorcycles used in the crime. All the arrested have been forwarded to the court.