STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Police busts dacoit gang, five arrested

In a successful operation by Tikabali police, a dacoit gang was busted and arrested its five members on Sunday. 

Published: 16th May 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: In a successful operation by Tikabali police, a dacoit gang was busted and arrested its five members on Sunday. The arrested dacoits were identified as Krupakara Mukhi (44) of Simanbadi village, Sanjaya Kumar Mallick (25) of Malabhuin, Udhab Mallick (36) of Mahagudi, Adam Majhi (24) of Brahmnigaon and Rahim Majhi (23) of Mahagudi village, police said.

Police said on the night of April 23, seven persons entered the house of Prasanta Patra of Kaijhar village under Tikabali police limits. With a toy gun, they looted 60 grams of gold ornaments, cash worth Rs 60,000, two mobile phones and an iPad.

After Prasanta lodged a complaint, police swung into action. G Udaygiri SDPO, DTR Pattnaik said to trace the culprits they tracked the mobile phones which led to their arrest.Police seized 20 grams of gold ornaments, one mobile phone and two motorcycles used in the crime. All the arrested have been forwarded to the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dacoit Gang
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp