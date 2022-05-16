Pratistha Mahotsav at Tara Tarini starts

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The six-day Pratishtha Mahotsav of the redeveloped temple complex of Maa Tara Tarini, the presiding deity of Ganjam district, began with great enthusiasm and religious fervor from Sunday. The celebrations will continue at the Adi Shakti Peetha on Kumari hills along Rushikulya river bank near Purushottampur till May 20. Executive officer of the shrine TK Reddy said, various rituals of Maa Tara Tarini will be performed during this period.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to attend the Mahotsav on May 18. Ganjam administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the event. One of the famous ancient Shakti Peethas in the country, Tara Tarini temple has undergone massive transformation with implementation of the redevelopment plan which includes amenities like mundan hall, public toilet, drinking water, interpretation centre, etc.