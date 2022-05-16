STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka to focus on Odisha

Though it is expected that a new set of office-bearers will be in place in the State soon, there is no word from the AICC on this till now.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: General secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Priyanka Gandhi will give more time for strengthening the party organisation in Odisha. She will visit Odisha soon to take stock of the situation in the State and interact with party leaders.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik had a separate meeting with Priyanka while attending the ‘Chintan Shivir’ of the party in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Patnaik along with leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingha Mishra attended the event.

Former president Rahul Gandhi had a meeting with senior leaders and all the nine MLAs of the party at New Delhi before the shivir started after the demand for organisational restructuring of the State unit intensified. Though it is expected that a new set of office-bearers will be in place in the State soon, there is no word from the AICC on this till now.

