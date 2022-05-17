STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Alleged tender fixing in Rourkela municipal corporation's sanitation work  

A particular sanitation contractor was given works of the eight Wards without open tender. Between February 16 and August 31.

Published: 17th May 2022 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rourkela Municipal Corporation

Rourkela Municipal Corporation (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Alleging tender fixing in sanitation work of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), former secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (RMC) Rashmi Ranjan Padhi has demanded a Vigilance probe into the expenditure of around `9 crore towards cleaning in eight Wards. 

Citing an RTI reply, Padhi claimed that the route of open tender was ignored and a particular contractor was given the sanitation work in Ward 15 to 22 against whopping monthly payments. “The fixing of tender smacks of favouritism and corruption,” he said. 

Earlier, several contractors were engaged for cleaning Ward 14 to 22. However from September 1, 2014 to February 15, 2016, a particular sanitation contractor was given works of the eight Wards without open tender. Between February 16 and August 31, 2016, the RMC had carried out sanitation works departmentally in these wards. After an interval, the same contractor was again awarded works in the eight wards without open tender and the arrangement is continuing till now, he alleged.

Padhi further claimed that between August 24, 2017 and March 29, 2021, the contractor was given work extension for 12 times. During this period, RMC authorities hid the information though there was intense public resentment over poor quality of sanitation services in the eight Wards. 

“The monthly financial package for sanitation works in the eight wards was increased several times and the contractor was given a total of around `9 crore,” he alleged. Padhi said a detailed inquiry by the Vigilance would reveal the truth and the RMC officers concerned should be brought under the purview of investigation for causing whopping loss to the State exchequer and ignoring the guidelines.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rmc sanitation work tender fixing
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp