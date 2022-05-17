STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Be prepared for any eventuality, Oram tells students  

Ego is the major cause of conflicts and peace can come only when it is dropped, said Sundargarh MP Jual Oram  while addressing students of Sambalpur University (SU) on Monday. 

Published: 17th May 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sundargarh MP Jual Oram. (File photo | EPS)

Sundargarh MP Jual Oram. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Ego is the major cause of conflicts and peace can come only when it is dropped, said Sundargarh MP Jual Oram while addressing students of Sambalpur University (SU) on Monday.  Inaugurating a two-day national workshop on ‘Conflict Resolution and Peace Research: Issues and Perspective’, the MP, who is also the chairman of Parliament Standing Committee on Defence, urged upon students to keep working hard without focusing on results. “Working hard with honesty is in our hands but not the result. Many unexpected things will come in life and you should always remain prepared to face any eventuality that comes your way,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of SU Sanjiv Mittal, who presided over the meeting, said knowledge, skill and positive attitude are essential to achieve success in life. Appreciating the effort of SU’s Career and Counseling Cell in organising the workshop, the VC urged the students to launch start-ups.

Whenever someone launches a venture, they come across a degree of risk. But if there is integrity and innovation, the effort will certainly be rewarding, Mittal said. He also emphasised on the importance of time management in life. 

Professor Ishani Nashkar of Department of International Relations, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, attended the programme as the keynote speaker. She spoke about international conflicts and discussed resolution strategies. Among others, Chairman PG Council Sanjat Sahu, Coordinator of Career and Counseling Cell Professor Rajat Kujur and Joint Coordinator Rashmi Kujur were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sambalpur University MP Jual Oram Conflict Resolution and Peace Research Vice-Chancellor
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp