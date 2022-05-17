Be prepared for any eventuality, Oram tells students  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Ego is the major cause of conflicts and peace can come only when it is dropped, said Sundargarh MP Jual Oram while addressing students of Sambalpur University (SU) on Monday. Inaugurating a two-day national workshop on ‘Conflict Resolution and Peace Research: Issues and Perspective’, the MP, who is also the chairman of Parliament Standing Committee on Defence, urged upon students to keep working hard without focusing on results. “Working hard with honesty is in our hands but not the result. Many unexpected things will come in life and you should always remain prepared to face any eventuality that comes your way,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of SU Sanjiv Mittal, who presided over the meeting, said knowledge, skill and positive attitude are essential to achieve success in life. Appreciating the effort of SU’s Career and Counseling Cell in organising the workshop, the VC urged the students to launch start-ups.

Whenever someone launches a venture, they come across a degree of risk. But if there is integrity and innovation, the effort will certainly be rewarding, Mittal said. He also emphasised on the importance of time management in life.

Professor Ishani Nashkar of Department of International Relations, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, attended the programme as the keynote speaker. She spoke about international conflicts and discussed resolution strategies. Among others, Chairman PG Council Sanjat Sahu, Coordinator of Career and Counseling Cell Professor Rajat Kujur and Joint Coordinator Rashmi Kujur were present.