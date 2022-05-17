STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DAV plan to close 3 schools under TTPS resented  

Published: 17th May 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC . (Photo | EPS)

NTPC . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Three DAV schools are staring at uncertainty following closure of NTPC-owned Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS). HSC DAV, Higher Secondary DAV and DAV Public schools are running in collaboration with NTPC management.

Regional director of DAV Keshav Satpathy said an MoU was signed between NTPC and DAV in 1996 where it was stipulated that these schools will function if there is the provision of infrastructure and running expenditure. The agreement will lapse in April next year as NTPC has not renewed it. DAV authorities have issued notice to close the three schools as the MoU with NTPC will be invalid after next April, Satpathy said.

The notice of DAV authorities has been criticised by the DAV guardians’ association. Association secretary Sanjeeb Patnaik said around 2,500 students hailing from 12 panchayats of Talcher and adjoining areas are enrolled in these schools.

Patnaik argued that NTPC has shut down TTPS but has decided to set up a new power plant in its place. So there is no need to close the three schools. A memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been submitted through local MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan by the association.

Comments

