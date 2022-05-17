STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Government asks millers to procure rabi paddy from farmers in Koraput

As per reports, 54 millers of Ganjam and 11 millers of Nabarangpur district will procure paddy from different mandis of Koraput in June. 

Published: 17th May 2022 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a welcome move, the State government has asked millers from Nabarangpur and Ganjam to procure rabi paddy from farmers in Koraput next month. This comes as a major relief to the farming community in the district as most of them are distressed over poor paddy sale due to quality issues. As per reports, 54 millers of Ganjam and 11 millers of Nabarangpur district will procure paddy from different mandis of Koraput in June. 

Every year, farmers in Jeypore sub-division produce over 15 lakh quintal paddy during rabi season. But the paddy quality remains slightly inferior than its kharif counterpart and leads to breakage of rice during milling. This poses problems for the district administration as there are few takers and local millers are reluctant to procure paddy from the mandis. It also leads to distress among farmers as many millers, taking advantage of the situation, reportedly deduct up to 10 kg  paddy per quintal citing poor quality. 

Given the situation, majority of paddy produced in the region during rabi were taken by Balangir and Kalahandi millers in last two years. This year, however, the Civil Supplies department has asked millers from Ganjam and Nabarangpur to procure rabi paddy from Koraput as both the districts are facing a supply deficit of rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY).  Koraput Civil Supplies Officer PK Panda confirmed the same. “The government has directed millers of Nabarangpur and Ganjam to procure Koraput rabi paddy this year to make up for their rice shortage. The administration will cooperate with outside millers in the procurement process,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nabarangpur millers Ganjam kharif paddy rabi paddy farmers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp