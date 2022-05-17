STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OMC unveils three mines, to spend Rs 230 crore on five Adarsha Vidyalayas

The mining company will also spend Rs 30 crore annually to run these institutions.

Published: 17th May 2022 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

MoU being signed between OMC and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) will set up five Adarsha Vidyalayas in its mining areas at a cost of Rs 230 crore. It will also spend Rs 30 crore annually to run these institutions.

The OMC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan to set up the schools on the occasion of its 67th foundation day in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The schools will be set up at Barbil, Keonjhar, Kalinga Nagar (Jajpur), Rayagada and Rourkela.

Besides, the corporation also signed another MoU with the Department of Technical Education and Training to establish a skills academy at ITI, Koira in Sundargarh district.The Chief M

inister launched operationalisation of three iron ore mines at Bansapani, Unchabali and Khadabandha. He also started two IT modules. The compliance management system (CMS) will take care of the corporation’s regulatory, industry-specific and internal compliance requirements while the litigation management system will help monitor litigations, hearing stages, amounts involved and relevant documents in real-time. 

Congratulating all the employees on the foundation day, Naveen said that OMC’s initiatives will foster education and create a holistic environment for growth. Appreciating the social sector initiatives of the corporation, the Chief Minister said it has always pioneered many developmental initiatives steering positive changes in improving the quality of life of the people. The corporation’s efforts in supporting the State in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic is highly commendable, he said and added that be it sports, health, education or be it periphery development, OMC has always put its focus efforts for excellence.

Stating that OMC is one of the largest and fastest-growing mining companies in the country, the Chief Minister said that it has achieved over 30 million tonne ore production in the last financial year with a turnover of Rs 17,000 crore. He hoped these numbers will definitely go high in the current fiscal, and will set example for other public sector undertakings.

The foundation day function was attended by Minister of Steel and Mines Prafulla Mallick, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Development Commissioner Pradeep Jena, OMC Chairman DK Singh, 5T Secretray VK Pandian and Managing Director Balwant Singh.On the occasion, 39 junior accountants and electricians also received appointment letters and joined the organisation. 

