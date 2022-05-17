Union Power Secretary reviews thermal coal evacuation systems in port

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar along with additional Secretary Vivek Kumar Dewangan took stock of the domestic thermal coal evacuation systems in Paradip Port on Monday. In a whirlwind tour to the port town, Kumar inspected the infrastructure and modernisation projects. He visited the hoper and mechanised coal handling plant to get a first-hand experience of the procedures and issues involved to augment coal supply through Paradip Port.

Kumar also chaired a review meeting on coal supply to power plants. Chairman of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) PL Haranadh, who was present at the meet, informed that the port has the capacity to unload 41 thermal coal rakes per day against the current supply of 31 rakes. The capacity is likely to be enhanced to 46 rakes per day by July and 57 rakes by October this year.

Representatives from various power generating companies (gencos) requested for supply of more thermal coal rakes. Kumar instructed the gencos to utilise the capacity available at Paradip Port and increase the volume of thermal coal.

On the day, Kumar reviewed the rail connectivity projects like Sambalpur-Talcher doubling work, quadrupling of Jharpada-Budhapank and Budhapank-Salegaon besides auto-signaling between Cuttack and Paradip.

The Power Secretary instructed the railway authorities to complete various ongoing projects like electrification in the new BOT bulb and shifting of IFFCO on Concor’s MMLP. Railway officials assured to compete the projects by July 2022.

Among others, the chief freight transportation manager of East Coast Railway, chief manager (marketing and sales), Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and officials of Paradip Port were present at the meet.