Angul Collectorate is not fire safe!  

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The four-storey building of Angul Collectorate has no fire safety certificate till date. This was revealed during an inspection by fire officials on Tuesday. Angul Fire officer Prasant Dhal, said scanning of fire safety equipment is underway in buildings across the district. A team of fire officials had visited the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and the Collectorate as part of this drive.

“During inspection of the Collectorate, it was found that the building lacks a fire safety certificate. We have informed this to the authority concerned and requested them to procure the document as soon as possible to prevent and combat the fire mishaps,” he said.

The DHH however has a fire safety certificate and other requisite machinery albeit some defects were reportedly pointed out to the authorities to take correct measures. Dhal said that in all the eight units of the district, a safety drive is underway as per the orders of the Director General of Fire Services. ADM Rajanikanta Swain said, “We will meet all the requirement relating to installation of fire safety measures in the building soon”.

