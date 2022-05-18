STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Angul Collectorate is not fire safe!  

The four-storey building of Angul Collectorate has no fire safety certificate till date. This was revealed during an inspection by fire officials on Tuesday. 

Published: 18th May 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  The four-storey building of Angul Collectorate has no fire safety certificate till date. This was revealed during an inspection by fire officials on Tuesday. Angul Fire officer Prasant Dhal, said scanning of fire safety equipment  is underway in buildings across the district. A team of fire officials had visited the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and the Collectorate as part of this drive. 

“During inspection of the Collectorate, it was found that the building lacks a fire safety certificate. We have informed this to the authority concerned and requested them to procure the document as soon as possible to prevent and combat the fire mishaps,” he said.

The DHH however has a fire safety certificate and other requisite machinery albeit some defects were reportedly pointed out to the authorities to take correct measures. Dhal said that in all the eight units of the district, a safety drive is underway as per the orders of the Director General of Fire Services. ADM Rajanikanta Swain said, “We will meet all the requirement relating to installation of fire safety measures in the building soon”.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp