CM to attend consecration of Tara Tarini temple today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the consecration of the revamped Tara Tarini temple near Berhampur on Wednesday. Senior officials including Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the temple on Tusday ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to review the arrangements.

As a large number of people are expected to turn up at the temple, the two officers took stock of the security arrangements. They visited the main temple, ‘Mundan’ (tonsuring) hall, dining hall, administrative office and went round the premises. They also held discussions with priests and servitors of the temple regarding the arrangements. Later, they reviewed the arrangements for crowd control, drinking water supply, power supply and fire security for the event.