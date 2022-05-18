STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CM to attend consecration of Tara Tarini temple today

As a large number of people are expected to turn up at the temple, the two officers took stock of the security arrangements.

Published: 18th May 2022 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File` Photo)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the consecration of the revamped Tara Tarini temple near Berhampur on Wednesday. Senior officials including Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the temple on Tusday ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to review the arrangements. 

As a large number of people are expected to turn up at the temple, the two officers took stock of the security arrangements. They visited the main temple, ‘Mundan’ (tonsuring) hall, dining hall, administrative office and went round the premises. They also held discussions with priests and servitors of the temple regarding the arrangements. Later, they reviewed the arrangements for crowd control, drinking water supply, power supply and fire security for the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Tara Tarini temple
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp