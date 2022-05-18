STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lion sculpture may belong to Ganga dynasty, says ASI  

The damaged sculpture was cleaned and examined. Malik said it will be preserved and examined further to know its exact dating.

Published: 18th May 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

A worker cleaning the broken lion sculpture found in the prohibited area of Sri Jagannath temple in Puri on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

PURI:  The broken lion sculpture found from the spot where the ancient Emar Mutt once stood, could be dating back to the Ganga dynasty, said Odisha head of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Arun Malik on Tuesday.

He visited the site on the day from where an ancient sculpture of a broken lion head was recovered on April 29 during Parikrama project work being undertaken by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC).

The damaged sculpture was cleaned and examined. Malik said it will be preserved and examined further to know its exact dating. Apart from the lion sculpture, an ancient wall and some old bricks were recovered from the site.

Malik refused to comment further on the excavation work for the Parikrama project as a case in this regard is pending in the Orissa High Court. Currently, construction of huge structures is underway in the mutt area. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India Lion sculpture Puri
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp