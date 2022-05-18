Lion sculpture may belong to Ganga dynasty, says ASI  

By Express News Service

PURI: The broken lion sculpture found from the spot where the ancient Emar Mutt once stood, could be dating back to the Ganga dynasty, said Odisha head of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Arun Malik on Tuesday.

He visited the site on the day from where an ancient sculpture of a broken lion head was recovered on April 29 during Parikrama project work being undertaken by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC).

The damaged sculpture was cleaned and examined. Malik said it will be preserved and examined further to know its exact dating. Apart from the lion sculpture, an ancient wall and some old bricks were recovered from the site.

Malik refused to comment further on the excavation work for the Parikrama project as a case in this regard is pending in the Orissa High Court. Currently, construction of huge structures is underway in the mutt area.