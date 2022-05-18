STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Human Rights Commission  seeks report from OCA, DCP on Barabati stadium fire safety

OCA officials acknowledged that the stadium does not have a fire safety certificate but they ensure adequate arrangements are in place during an international match.

Published: 18th May 2022 06:53 AM

Barabati stadium

Barabati Stadium (Photo | Irrfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after a massive blaze at a commercial building in Delhi claimed at least 27 lives, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has sought a report from the authorities concerned regarding the fire safety measures at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack ahead of India and South Africa T20 international on June 12.

Acting on a petition of one Nishikanta Mishra alleging Barabati Stadium having a seating capacity of more than 44,000 spectators does not have any fire safety system the Commission has issued notice to the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) and DCP Cuttack.

The petitioner had also brought to OHRC’s notice the Central Range Fire Officer’s letter to OCA requesting to apply for Barabati Stadium’s fire safety certificate under Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules, 2017, and Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

“After considering the submission, the Commission is of the view that during the cricket match, fire safety system is of paramount importance,” read the notice of OHRC, asking OCA Secretary and DCP to submit their reports by May 26.

OCA officials acknowledged that the stadium does not have a fire safety certificate but they ensure adequate arrangements are in place during an international match. OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera said, “After going through the Commission’s notice, we will file our reply. This T20I is the 27th international cricket match to be played at Barabati Stadium and like every time, adequate fire safety arrangements will be made to avoid any untoward incident.” All precautions are taken during an international match, he said. 

