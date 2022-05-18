Odisha: Parents of 16-year-old girl donate her kidneys 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Setting aside their grief, parents of a 16-year-old girl who died on Tuesday after battling with brain tumour, announced to donate her kidneys. Siddhi Samruddhi, a Class X student of De Paul School in Berhampur, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Her parents Sapan Kumar Bindhani and Sunita Pradhan agreed to donate their daughter’s kidneys to give a new lease of life to two persons.

One of Siddhi’s kidneys will be transplanted in Anamika Sahu of Kendrapara at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. The other will be transplanted in Santosh Gupta of Rourkela at Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar.

Principal of De Paul School Fr Saju Antony CM said the decision of Siddhi’s parents in face of their tragic loss is exemplary. “They put aside the grief of losing their young daughter and decided to donate her kidneys to alleviate the sufferings of others. I salute them. May God give them strength and courage to endure the irreparable loss,” he added.

Siddhi was suffering from severe headache for the last few days. She was admitted to a private hospital in the State Capital where the doctors detected a tumour in her brain after CT scan. She was put in ICU but lost the battle for life.