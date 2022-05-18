Recruitment on to fill up college teacher posts: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the State government has launched a recruitment drive on a massive scale to fill up the vacant teacher posts both in government and non-government aided colleges with a focus to energise the higher education sector.

Addressing the orientation programme for newly recruited lecturers virtually, the Chief Minister said the government has initiated recruitment process for 3,768 college teachers since 2016 out of which 2,320 college teachers have already been appointed in different aided colleges. The process is on to recruit 991 lecturers in various government colleges and teachers’ education institutions, he added.

He said the process for recruitment of over 1,000 professors, associate professors and assistant professors in various disciplines in all the State universities has already started and will be completed soon. Smart classrooms will be developed in colleges in line with the school transformation programme, he added.

Naveen said 908 lecturers were selected out of which 639 joined on Tuesday and the rest will join soon. Congratulating the new lecturers, he urged them to develop problem solving attitude among the students. Stating society gets ahead by solving its issues, he said that the teachers should help the students develop this trait.