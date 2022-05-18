STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Recruitment on to fill up college teacher posts: Odisha CM

He said the process for recruitment of over 1,000 professors, associate professors and assistant professors in various disciplines in all the State universities has already started.

Published: 18th May 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. ( File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the State government has launched a recruitment drive on a massive scale to fill up the vacant teacher posts both in government and non-government aided colleges with a focus to energise the higher education sector.

Addressing the orientation programme for newly recruited lecturers virtually, the Chief Minister said the government has initiated recruitment process for 3,768 college teachers since 2016 out of which 2,320 college teachers have already been appointed in different aided colleges. The process is on to recruit 991 lecturers in various government colleges and teachers’ education institutions, he added.

He said the process for recruitment of over 1,000 professors, associate professors and assistant professors in various disciplines in all the State universities has already started and will be completed soon. Smart classrooms will be developed in colleges in line with the school transformation programme, he added.

Naveen said 908 lecturers were selected out of which 639 joined on Tuesday and the rest will join soon. Congratulating the new lecturers, he urged them to develop problem solving attitude among the students. Stating society gets ahead by solving its issues, he said that the teachers should help the students develop this trait. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp