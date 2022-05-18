STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shanti hospital conducts 1st cancer robotic surgery

The patient underwent abdominoperineal resection with CMR Robotic platform, a procedure conducted for the first time in the State.

Dr Sreejoy Patnaik demonstrating a robotic surgery procedure

Image used for representation. | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Shanti Memorial Hospital, Cuttack has conducted the first robotic cancer surgery on a 45-year-old woman, who was admitted with history of rectal bleeding. Initial evaluation and subsequent colonocopy showed a tumor in the rectum. The patient was subsequently referred to the department of surgical oncology for treatment. 

Chief Consultant surgical oncologist Dr Prashant Chandra Das said, “When the patient presented to us she was anemic due to blood loss over the last two months. After blood transfusion and subsequent evaluation through MRI pelvis and CT chest, cancer was detected in the lower rectum.”

The patient underwent abdominoperineal resection with CMR Robotic platform, a procedure conducted for the first time in the State. The surgery involved the removal of the diseased rectum via surgeon controlled robotic arms and creation of stoma. The patient had a very good recovery, started taking food from the next day of surgery itself, and was discharged on the sixth post operative day.

“Robotic surgery is a boon for cancer patients. Less pain, better cancer clearance, easy access to difficult areas of body and early recovery with the globally validated cutting edge technology are some of the advantages of the surgery,” added Dr Das.

