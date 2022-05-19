After seven years, Orissa High Court orders probe into woman’s death

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The case of a woman who not only lost her baby but herself died while receiving treatment is back in focus after seven years with the Orissa High Court ordering a probe into it by the State Commission for Women, Odisha (SCWO).

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik issued the order on Tuesday on the petition filed by Sambara Sabar, father-in-law of the deceased woman on June 30, 2015.

The court ordered the inquiry by SCWO and to obtain an objective assessment of the materials on record, while expecting submission of the report not later than July 1, 2022.

Martha Sabar of Deopur in Gajapati district died due to alleged medical negligence after being admitted at the Darabangha primary health centre (PHC) on March 25, 2015.

The petition concerning maternal deaths sought constitution of Maternal Death Review Board for effective implementation of the Janani Surakshya Yojana. Advocate Omkar Devdas argued on behalf of the petitioner.

The death of the baby as well as the woman was due to medical negligence and was avoidable, the petition alleged. Enclosed with the petition was the enquiry report of the additional district medical officer (family welfare), Gajapati dated 10th April, 2015.

In its order the bench said, "The SCWO will constitute an appropriate enquiry team to examine the papers and also visit and record statements of the Petitioner and his family members, the concerned treating doctors, the place of treatment, the medical case record and make an assessment as to the veracity of the claims of either party on the basis of the materials gathered. The SCWO can also take the assistance of a qualified medical professional for making its assessment."