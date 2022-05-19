Man beaten to death in Odisha on suspicion of sorcery

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: An elderly man in Kangrukonda village under Kalimela police limits was allegedly beaten to death on Wednesday by a mob of 60-70 people on the suspicion of practising sorcery. Taking law into their hands, the villagers decided to take the ghastly step during a khap panchayat.

The deceased has been identified as 65- year-old Padia Madkami. Suspecting sorcery as the reason behind the death of some villagers recently, a meeting was called by a group of people in the village on the day to decide the course of action against Madkami. Unaware, Madkami along with his family members and relatives joined the meeting at 8 am.

As the proceedings of the panchayat began, the villagers blamed Madkami for practising sorcery and accused him of killing people. In the meantime, some villagers, in a fit of rage allegedly beat Madkami till he breathed his last.On being informed, Kalimela police rushed to the village and seized the body. Police have been deployed in the village as the situation remained tense after the incident.

Apprehending arrest by police, many villagers are absconding, sources said.“We have detained five villagers for interrogation in connection with the killing of Madkami,” said Kalimela IIC Raghunath Majhi. Investigation into the incident is on and the body has been sent for autopsy, he added.